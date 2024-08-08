Chart of the Day: Beware of FOMO

So what is FOMO???? It's the Fear Of Missing Out. Should you be anxious about the Markets? Of course you should.

Right now there is lots and lots of uncertainty. Political uncertainty, Interest uncertainty, Earnings uncertainty, Unemployment uncertainty. The list goes on and on.

Uncertainty breeds fear and fear should not drive your investment decisions. I'm a channel flipper and I go from Bloomberg to Fox Business to CNBC and back all over again and what do I hear. All the talking heads are coming to different conclusions and in my view most of those conclusions are just wild and irrational guesses.

Barchart is giving you the hard facts Data you can rely on, You have a plan and you have stop losses and diversification to help you mitigate the Market risk.

Again I want to look at Vanguards Total Market ETF (VTI) which holds almost 3,700 stocks. I want you to look not only at the price momentum vs. the various daily moving averages but also the bottom of the chart to see the volume and direction of that volume.

VTI Price vs Daily Moving Averages

You will notice that in the last 5 days volume has increased and in 4 of the last 5 days the direction of the volume has been down. What does that tell you? In the last 5 days sellers have out numbered buyers. My plan is to keep my stop losses in place. A couple have triggered but most haven't. I will keep my powder dry and when I start to see increased volume and more buyers than sellers I will start to buy back in.

For those of you that need additional data let's look at the Barchart Performance Indicator:

Market Performance Indicator

Barchart Market Momentum Index ($BCMM) [-2.26%] is an exclusive index used as an indicator of change in overall markets. It reflects the movement of stocks who fit the following criteria: must have current SEC filings, must have traded for a minimum of 6-months, and must be trading above $2.

Market Average

The percentage of stocks in $BCMM above their individual Moving Average per period.

5-Day MA 20-Day MA 50-Day MA 100-Day MA 150-Day MA 200-Day MA Today 18.79% 17.69% 36.60% 40.00% 42.69% 48.10% Yesterday 13.94% 20.67% 39.54% 43.50% 45.58% 50.37% Last Week 61.02% 67.65% 70.24% 65.74% 64.37% 67.43% Last Month 61.85% 56.21% 45.73% 47.15% 48.50% 54.55%

I will closely monitor the 5, 20 and 50 day Moving Averages and when they approach 50% that will give me additional comfort that I see the correction is over.

Please be rational and stick to your plan, Do not be a victim of FOMO and let fear drive you to irrational decisions. Have some faith in your plan.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten had a position in: VTI . All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.