Chart of the Day: AST SpaceMobile is Off Like a Rocket

Author's Note: After reading so many nice comments and learning how many of you viewed last Friday's article on Beta I will be adding the 60 month Beta to the Barchart Technical Indicators section of my Chart of the Day articles.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the cellular broad band services company AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 5/16 the stock gained 389.58%.

ASTS Price vs Daily Moving Averages

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

117.57+ Weighted Alpha

60 month Beta 1.61

364.24% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 51.65% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 61.57%

Technical support level at $20.13

Recently traded at $19.73 with 50 day moving average of $13.30

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $5.46 billion

Revenue expected to grow 314.10% next year

Earning estimated to increase 32.70% this year, and an additional 6.90% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 5 strong buy opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $13 and $22

Value Line does not rate the stock

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a sell

MorningStar rates the stock an average 3 star with Failr Value at $45.87 about a 53% discount to today's closing and a very high projection ofr MorningStar

13,230 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.