Charm Care’s Profits Surge Amid Slight Sales Dip

November 06, 2024 — 12:23 am EST

Charm Care Corporation (JP:6062) has released an update.

Charm Care Corporation reported a slight decline in net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2024, with a 1.4% decrease to 9,869 million yen compared to the previous year. Despite the drop in sales, the company saw a significant increase in operating and ordinary profits, rising by 25.9% and 30.3% respectively, demonstrating robust financial health.

