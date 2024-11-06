Charm Care’s Profits Surge Amid Slight Sales Dip

Charm Care Corporation (JP:6062) has released an update.

Charm Care Corporation reported a slight decline in net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2024, with a 1.4% decrease to 9,869 million yen compared to the previous year. Despite the drop in sales, the company saw a significant increase in operating and ordinary profits, rising by 25.9% and 30.3% respectively, demonstrating robust financial health.

For further insights into JP:6062 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.