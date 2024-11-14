Charlotte’s Web Sees Growth with New Innovations

Charlotte’s Web Holdings (TSE:CWEB) has released an update.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings has reported a return to quarter-over-quarter growth in 2024, driven by e-commerce enhancements, new product launches, and a significant partnership with Walmart. The company introduced new Soft Gel Capsules and expanded its product range with Functional Mushroom Gummies, targeting wellness-focused consumers and aiming to tap into the growing mushroom wellness market.

