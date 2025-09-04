Charlotte's Web Launches Scientific Advisory Board To Advance Medical Strategy

(RTTNews) - Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF), a leader in hemp-derived CBD wellness, has formed a Scientific Advisory Board to strengthen its medical strategy and accelerate science-backed innovation.

Beginning September 2025, the board will guide research, clinical initiatives, product development, and practitioner engagement, with a focus on patient-centered solutions.

The company, founded over a decade ago and inspired by Charlotte Figi's story, has been at the forefront of safety, standardization, and plant-based wellness. CEO Bill Morachnick said the new board reflects Charlotte's Web's mission to expand access to trusted therapeutics and deepen its legacy of research and compassion.

As part of its medical channel strategy, Charlotte's Web plans to develop CME content for healthcare professionals and expand its partnership with DeFloria, Inc. and Ajna BioSciences to advance AJA001, a full-spectrum CBD extract now cleared by the FDA for Phase 2 trials in treating irritability linked to autism spectrum disorder.

The board will be led by Dr. Marcel Bonn-Miller, the company's Chief Scientific Officer, who emphasized the goal of translating cannabinoid research into evidence-based, accessible solutions. Charlotte's Web said the initiative reinforces its leadership in cannabinoid science by bridging research, clinical practice, and patient care.

CWBHF currently trades at $0.097 or 1.0204% lower on the OTC Markets OTCQB.

