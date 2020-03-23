Charlotte's Web Expands Its Retail Footprint With Acquisition of Abacus Health Products

Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) announced Monday that it is acquiring fellow cannabidiol (CBD) products maker Abacus Health Products in an all-stock deal. Abacus shareholders will receive 0.85 shares of Charlotte's Web stock for each Abacus share they own. The deal values Abacus at approximately 99 million Canadian dollars.

Abacus Health sells over-the-counter topical products that contain active pharmaceutical ingredients and hemp extract. Combined, the two companies expect to account for 34.7% of the U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) market in the food/drug/mass channel.

Charlotte's Web products are currently in 11,000 retailers across the country while Abacus Health has a presence in 12,000 locations. Accounting for overlap, the post-merger company will now have its products carried in 15,000 locations. In addition, Abacus Health has access to 16,5000 health-care practitioners.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Because most of Abacus's products are positioned in adjacent categories, our combined distribution reach has limited shelf overlap," notes Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "Together we are the most developed CBD company across every channel and segment and positioned to accelerate our growth and extend our market share."

The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction, but it still requires the approval of Abacus Health shareholders. The companies anticipate that the deal will close during the second quarter.

Shares of Charlotte's Web were up as much as 8% on Monday. Over the past 12 months, the stock has nosedived 82% right along with other cannabis stocks. The Horizons Marijuana Life Science ETF (OTC: HMLSF) was down 77% over the same period.

