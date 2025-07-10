Charlie Narmi and Theresa Rynaski Launch The Narmi Group Investment Management Under Linsco by LPL Financial

Charlie Narmi and Theresa Rynaski join LPL Financial’s Linsco, launching The Narmi Group with $870 million in assets.

LPL Financial LLC announced that financial advisors Charlie Narmi and Theresa Rynaski, CFP®, have joined its employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial, to establish The Narmi Group Investment Management. The duo, who previously worked at Robert W. Baird & Co., manages approximately $870 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Narmi and Rynaski have significant experience and a strong client-focused approach, helping clients with various life decisions beyond financial matters. Their move to Linsco was driven by the desire for greater autonomy and access to better technology, allowing them to maintain strong client relationships while benefiting from LPL's resources and support. LPL expressed its commitment to offering advisors like Narmi and Rynaski the flexibility and strategic resources needed to enhance client experiences.

The addition of financial advisors Charlie Narmi and Theresa Rynaski, managing approximately $870 million in assets, strengthens LPL Financial's advisor network and enhances their service offerings.

The establishment of The Narmi Group Investment Management under LPL's Linsco model reflects the company's appeal as a platform that supports advisor autonomy and flexibility, likely attracting more advisors seeking similar conditions.

Scott Posner's public welcoming of Narmi and Rynaski emphasizes LPL's commitment to fostering growth and innovation within its advisor community.

The press release does not disclose any new clients or investments gained through the transition, which may imply potential stagnation or limited immediate growth prospects for LPL following this acquisition.

The emphasis on autonomy and flexibility by the new advisors may suggest a lack of satisfaction with their previous firm, potentially reflecting instability within LPL’s advisor retention strategies.

There is no information provided about the performance history or future projections of The Narmi Group Investment Management, which could raise concerns about the viability of the new venture within LPL's framework.

Who are Charlie Narmi and Theresa Rynaski?

Charlie Narmi and Theresa Rynaski are financial advisors who have launched The Narmi Group Investment Management under LPL's Linsco model.

What is The Narmi Group Investment Management?

The Narmi Group Investment Management is a financial advisory firm focused on supporting clients with investments, retirement, and financial planning.

Why did they join LPL Financial?

They joined LPL Financial for greater autonomy, flexibility, and access to enhanced technology to better serve their clients.

What services do they offer their clients?

They offer a range of services including investment management, retirement planning, and personalized financial advice.

What is Linsco by LPL Financial?

Linsco by LPL Financial is an employee advisor channel that provides financial advisors with independence and access to LPL's resources and technology.

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that financial advisors Charlie Narmi and Theresa Rynaski, CFP®, have joined LPL’s employee advisor channel,



Linsco by LPL Financial



, to launch



The Narmi Group Investment Management



. They reported serving approximately $870 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Robert W. Baird & Co.









Based in Omaha, Neb., Narmi, a second-generation financial advisor, and Rynaski have worked together for two decades and have built a reputation as a team that goes above and beyond for their clients — which includes a mix of young professionals, non-profit organizations and those nearing or in retirement.





“We pride ourselves on being a one-stop-shop for our clients,” Rynaski said. “It’s not unusual for us to go the Social Security office with them or help them research nursing homes. We are honored that our clients trust us with so many important life decisions, as well as with their financial futures, and it’s a privilege to walk alongside them every step of the way.”







Why The Narmi Group Investment Management made the move to Linsco by LPL







The transition to LPL Financial for the next chapter of their business was motivated by the team’s aspiration for autonomy, flexibility and



enhanced technology



. They were drawn to the Linsco model, which serves financial advisors seeking the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having flexibility to run their practice, their way. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant and other resources that allow advisors to focus on their clients.





“Partnering with LPL will allow us to have the backing of a large firm, but with the independence to serve our clients our way,” Rynaski said. “LPL provides the ideal platform, size and scale, and their commitment to invest heavily in integrated and streamlined technology will allow us to best support our clients, grow our business and build more long-lasting relationships.”





Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome Charlie and Theresa to the Linsco community, and congratulate them on the launch of The Narmi Group Investment Management. At LPL, we are committed to offering differentiated experiences for advisors and their clients. We do that by offering unparalleled flexibility, strategic resources and innovative technology designed to help advisors deliver an elevated client experience while operating thriving practices. We look forward to supporting The Narmi Group Investment Management for years to come.”









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.







Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.











Media Contact:











Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com











Tracking #749827



