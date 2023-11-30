Charlie Munger: Berkshire Hathaway Legend's Eventful Life

(RTTNews) - Berkshire Hathaway veteran Charlie Munger has left the ground at 99 after leading a successful investing life along with his long-time business partner and investment mogul Warren Buffett.

Berkshire's Vice Chairman was Buffett's right-hand man for a long time spanning over five decades at the helm of the multinational conglomerate Berkshire.

Announcing the death of Munger, Buffett, CEO and chairman of Berkshire, on November 28 said, "Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation."

Members of Munger's family, who informed that he peacefully died at a California hospital, said all related affairs would be handled pursuant to his instructions.

Homages were pouring in from corporate heads and key business leaders, describing Munger's great role in the field of investment.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, calling Munger a titan of business and keen observer of the world around him, said he "helped build an American institution, and through his wisdom and insights, inspired a generation of leaders."

For Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Munger was a guiding influence for him who reshaped the world's understanding of business and investing alongside Buffett.

Munger truly was an investing legend, such that he, along with Buffett, changed the field of investment, guiding and inspiring millions to invest wisely.

Munger recently penned out his reflections on life and career for CNBC Make It. According to him, there are three 'basic rules' for career satisfaction, and that with Buffett, he had all three. These are "Don't sell anything you wouldn't buy yourself"; "Don't work for anyone you don't respect and admire"; and "Work only with people you enjoy".

An active philanthropist, Munger graduated from Harvard Law School, later starting his own law firm with some colleagues. Eventually, he joined with Buffett to become a legendary and pragmatic investor.

Munger had also served as a director of Costco Wholesale Corp. and as chairman of the Daily Journal Corp.

The death comes as Stripe Press is planning to release an abridged version of his book, "Poor Charlie's Almanack" on December 5, 2023. The book was originally published in 2005.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.