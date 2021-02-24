US Markets
GME

Charlie Munger says GameStop short squeeze reflects horse-racing mentality toward stocks

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Charlie Munger, the longtime business partner of Warren Buffett, on Wednesday said the recent short squeeze in shares of GameStop Corp reflects what could occur when investors gamble on stocks as they would on horse races.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Charlie Munger, the longtime business partner of Warren Buffett, on Wednesday said the recent short squeeze in shares of GameStop Corp GME.N reflects what could occur when investors gamble on stocks as they would on horse races.

"It's really stupid to have a culture" encouraging gambling in stocks by such investors, Munger said. He also called frenzied buying of stocks just because their prices are rising is "a very dangerous way to invest."

Munger, 97, was speaking at the annual meeting of Daily Journal Corp DJCO.O, the Los Angeles newspaper publishing company he chairs, webcast on Yahoo Finance.

He remains better known for his work at Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N, where he has been vice chairman since 1978.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME DJCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More