Charlie Lee, Adam Back Lead $3.1M Private Token Raise for Blockchain Game ‘Infinite Fleet’
Online space strategy game âInfinite Fleet,â developed by Pixelmatic, has raised $3.1 million through a private security token offering (STO).
- Announced Friday, the round can be broken into two parts, with $2.75 million raised via Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFTs).
- This portion of the funding was led by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, Blockstream CEO Adam Back, Heisenberg Capital founder Max Keiser and others.
- And a smaller $250,000 portion of the total $3.1 million raise was allocated to investors on investment platform BnkToTheFuture.
- âPixelmatic was founded by its chief executive, Samson Mow, who is also CSO at bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream.
- The SAFT funding brings rights to investors once the token has been created at a future date.
- A public sale of the firmâs token is expected in September via securities tokenization platform Liquid Securities (still in development) in a partnership with digital marketplace STOKR.
- Mow told CoinDesk that STOs would become a route âmost projects follow in the future.â
- The project had planned to raise $3 million and was oversubscribed by $100,000 over a 24-hour sale period, according to the announcement.
- The humans vs. aliens space MMO game will use a digital token to drive its in-game economy.
- The game has been developed by a team of game designers who have worked on franchises such as âAge of Empires,â âHomeworld,â âCompany of Heroes,â and âDawn of War.â
See also: Enjinâs New Minecraft Plug-in Lets Players Spawn Blockchain Assets
Related Stories
- Crypto Hedge Fund Neural Capital Closes After Losing Half Its Money
- Twitter Hacker Owns $3.4M in Bitcoin, Court Sets Bail at $725K
- Ripple Paid MoneyGram $15.1M in âMarket Development Feesâ in Q2
- Coinbase Considering 19 Additional Cryptos for Exchange Listing
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.