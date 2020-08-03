Cryptocurrencies

Charlie Lee, Adam Back Lead $3.1M Private Token Raise for Blockchain Game ‘Infinite Fleet’

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Infinite Fleet artwork (Pixelmatic/Infinite Fleet)

Online space strategy game âInfinite Fleet,â developed by Pixelmatic, has raised $3.1 million through a private security token offering (STO).

  • Announced Friday, the round can be broken into two parts, with $2.75 million raised via Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFTs).
  • This portion of the funding was led by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, Blockstream CEO Adam Back, Heisenberg Capital founder Max Keiser and others.
  • And a smaller $250,000 portion of the total $3.1 million raise was allocated to investors on investment platform BnkToTheFuture.
  • âPixelmatic was founded by its chief executive, Samson Mow, who is also CSO at bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream.
  • The SAFT funding brings rights to investors once the token has been created at a future date.
  • A public sale of the firmâs token is expected in September via securities tokenization platform Liquid Securities (still in development) in a partnership with digital marketplace STOKR.
  • Mow told CoinDesk that STOs would become a route âmost projects follow in the future.â
  • The project had planned to raise $3 million and was oversubscribed by $100,000 over a 24-hour sale period, according to the announcement.
  • The humans vs. aliens space MMO game will use a digital token to drive its in-game economy.
  • The game has been developed by a team of game designers who have worked on franchises such as âAge of Empires,â âHomeworld,â âCompany of Heroes,â and âDawn of War.â

