Charlie Chang: 10 Phrases Rich People Avoid Saying

Charlie Chang is a popular YouTuber with 1.22 million subscribers who tune in regularly to learn about personal finance, creating wealth and entrepreneurship.

In a recent video titled “10 Phrases You Should Never Say If You Want To Be Rich,” Chang reminds his listeners how important it is to monitor your thoughts and words about money. Your feelings about money create your money mindset, which can impact your ability to become rich in the future.

Here are 10 phrases that, according to Chang, you should stop saying if you want to become someone who is wealthy. Hopefully, many of them will help you rethink your money beliefs so you can build your path to wealth in the future.

‘My Spouse Handles the Finances’

Chang emphasizes that each person in a relationship should have an active involvement in setting goals and managing money. Relying on your partner to manage the finances prevents you from learning money skills that can help you build wealth in the future.

When you’re in a partnership, planning your financial futures together is important, even if you keep separate accounts. Meet regularly and work together to make sure you understand where your money goes each month.

‘I Can’t Afford It’

Saying this phrase shows you have a fixed mindset instead of a growth mindset. Chang explains that a better question to ask is, “How can I afford it?” Reframing the question encourages you to be creative and not accept limits on what you can accomplish.

‘Rich People Are Evil’

Your brain wants to keep you safe, so if you think wealthy people are evil or bad, your brain will subconsciously prevent you from becoming something you don’t like. Thinking rich people are villains creates a block in your mind and can prevent you from becoming rich yourself. Instead, Chang explains, think of all you can do once you have your own wealth.

‘That’s Too Risky’

It’s natural to be risk-averse because with risk comes the potential for failure. However, Chang explains that you have to be willing to take risks, like launching a new business, if you want to experience financial growth.

While not every risk will pay off, being willing to try new things can help you gain experience, momentum, and contacts that can take you far in life.

‘I Do Everything on My Own’

Chang is vulnerable in his video, explaining this is one of the mistakes he made. Doing everything yourself is a way to have control over your work, but it also makes your growth slower.

Instead, Chang recommends that you learn how to outsource so you can free up your time to work on things that have more impact. In fact, he says delegating tasks is one of the most important things you can do to build wealth.

‘I’ll Never Be Rich’

Similar to saying, “I can’t afford that,” saying, “I’ll never be rich,” blocks your energy and progress. If you want to become wealthy, Chang explains, you must have powerful, positive affirmations. Rather than saying you’ll never be rich, spend time visualizing wealth and succeeding at your goals.

‘I’ll Do It Later’

Chang explains that procrastination is one of the biggest wealth killers. If you put off important tasks repeatedly, you could miss significant opportunities and delay your wealth timeline. Chang says that wealthy people know which tasks to prioritize, and they tackle important tasks with urgency.

‘I Just Need To Work Really Hard’

Many people of varying socio-economic statuses work hard. It’s not necessarily hard work that helps people become rich. It’s more about working smart, Chang says, and focusing on high-value tasks. Chang explains that many tasks could be outsourced, which can create time to learn more high-value skills.

‘I’m Too Busy’

Chang explains that this is a popular excuse people give as the reason for not learning new skills or developing life-changing habits. However, Chang says that wealthy people don’t use busyness as an excuse.

Most adults have significant responsibilities, jobs and families to take care of. However, we all have the same 24 hours in a day. Finding ways to carve out time to improve and grow is a big part of learning how to be wealthy.

‘You Can’t Change My Mind’

Being closed-minded means you’re unwilling to learn new things and grow. However, if you want to become wealthy, you have to try new things and be open to ideas. Chang explains that one key to financial success is to continuously keep learning and growing.

