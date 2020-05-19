US Markets
ESLT

Charlesbank invests $70 mln in Elbit Systems subsidiary Cyberbit

Contributor
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems said on Tuesday the Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund invested $70 million in Elbit's commercial cybersecurity subsidiary Cyberbit.

TEL AVIV, May 19 (Reuters) - Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems ESLT.TA said on Tuesday the Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund invested $70 million in Elbit's commercial cybersecurity subsidiary Cyberbit.

Elbit said the fund, which is managed by Charlesbank Capital Partners, invested about $22 million directly in Cyberbit while $48 million was paid in exchange for a portion of Elbit’s shares in Cyberbit.

As a result of the investment and sale of equity holdings, Elbit became a minority shareholder in Cyberbit. Claridge Israel, which invested $30 million in Cyberbit in June 2018, also participated in this round of investment.

Cyberbit is engaged in commercial training systems for cybersecurity teams.

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm managing more than $6 billion of capital.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESLT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular