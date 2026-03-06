Charles Schwab's Preferred Stock Series J Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Friday, shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation's 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series J (Symbol: SCHW.PRJ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.113), with shares changing hands as low as $18.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SCHW.PRJ was trading at a 25.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.49% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series J:

In Friday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series J (Symbol: SCHW.PRJ) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are down about 1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.