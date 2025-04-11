Charles Schwab's Preferred Stock Series J Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation's 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series J (Symbol: SCHW.PRJ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.113), with shares changing hands as low as $18.38 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.78% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, SCHW.PRJ was trading at a 25.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.96% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series J:
In Friday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series J (Symbol: SCHW.PRJ) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are up about 3%.
