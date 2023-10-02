News & Insights

Markets
SCHW.PRJ

Charles Schwab's Preferred Stock Series J Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

October 02, 2023 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation's 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series J (Symbol: SCHW.PRJ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.113), with shares changing hands as low as $17.84 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SCHW.PRJ was trading at a 25.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.85% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series J:

SCHW.PRJ+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series J (Symbol: SCHW.PRJ) is currently off about 3.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are down about 2.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 RXII Insider Buying
 LQD Historical Stock Prices
 Visa Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHW.PRJ
SCHW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.