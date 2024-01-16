Charles Schwab's Preferred Stock Series J Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation's 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series J (Symbol: SCHW.PRJ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.113), with shares changing hands as low as $20.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.72% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SCHW.PRJ was trading at a 18.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.57% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW.PRJ shares, versus SCHW:
Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series J:
In Tuesday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock Series J (Symbol: SCHW.PRJ) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are off about 1.2%.
Also see: BWMX Dividend History
CRVL Average Annual Return
FBMS Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.