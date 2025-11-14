Charles Schwab's Preferred Stock, Series D Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Friday, shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.488), with shares changing hands as low as $24.69 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.67% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, SCHW.PRD was trading at a 0.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.88% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:
In Friday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are down about 0.3%.
