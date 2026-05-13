Charles Schwab's Preferred Stock, Series D Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/15/26

Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.372 on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:
Never miss the next high-yield opportunity: Preferred Stock Alerts sends timely, actionable picks on income-producing preferred stocks and baby bonds, straight to your inbox.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) makes up 10.04% of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SCHW).
In Wednesday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are up about 1.1%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Prem Watsa Stock Picks
VALU Insider Buying
Precious Metals Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.