Charles Schwab's Preferred Stock, Series D Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/15/26

On 5/15/26, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.372, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of SCHW.PRD's recent share price of $24.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of SCHW.PRD to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when SCHW.PRD shares open for trading on 5/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.97%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW.PRD shares, versus SCHW:

Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.372 on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) makes up 10.04% of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SCHW).

In Wednesday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are up about 1.1%.

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