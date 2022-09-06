Charles Schwab's Preferred Stock, Series D Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.488), with shares changing hands as low as $24.78 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.92% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SCHW.PRD was trading at a 0.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.71% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Tuesday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are up about 0.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.