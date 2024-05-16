News & Insights

Charles Schwab's CFO Crawford To Retire, Succeeded By Verdeschi

May 16, 2024 — 09:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) announced that Peter Crawford, who has been serving as chief financial officer, since 2017, will retire, following a planned transition.

Mike Verdeschi, set to commence his role as managing director and deputy chief financial officer on May 20, will assume the position of chief financial officer from Crawford after the transition period.

Verdeschi will promptly undertake responsibilities for the company's treasury and controller functions, as well as financial planning and analysis.

Verdeschi's most recent role was as Treasurer at Citigroup for more than 30 years.

