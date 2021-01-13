Charles Schwab to stop political donations

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Financial services firm Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N said on Wednesday it will discontinue its political action committee (PAC) and no longer accept contributions from employees or make financial contributions to lawmakers.

The company, which cited a divided political climate for its decision, said it plans to donate all remaining funds in the PAC. (https://bit.ly/38FUv3Y)

A host of businesses have said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted to challenge U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

