US Markets

Charles Schwab to buy TD Ameritrade in $26 billion deal

Contributor
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Charles Schwab Corp said on Monday it would buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion.

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N said on Monday it would buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.O in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion.

As part of the deal, Ameritrade stockholders will receive 1.0837 Schwab shares for every share held.

The deal, which would combine the two largest U.S. discount brokerages, is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular