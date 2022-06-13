US Markets
Charles Schwab subsidiaries to pay $187 mln to settle SEC charges

Katanga Johnson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said it charged three Charles Schwab Corp investment adviser subsidiaries with failing to disclose less profitable fund allocations.

Without admitting or denying the SEC's charges, the subsidiaries will pay $187 million to settle the charges, the SEC said in its order.

Without admitting or denying the SEC's charges, the subsidiaries will pay $187 million to settle the charges, the SEC said in its order.

