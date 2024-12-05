Charles Schwab Stock: Is SCHW Underperforming the Financial Services Sector?

Westlake, Texas-based The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) operates as a financial holding company. With a market cap of $144.4 billion, Charles Schwab provides various services including wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory.

SCHW recently touched its 52-week high of $83.35 on Nov. 29 and is currently trading 2.2% below that peak. Charles Schwab’s stock prices have soared 27.6% over the past three months, outpacing the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 10.6% gains over the same time frame.

However, over the longer-term Charles Schwab has underperformed the financial sector. SCHW stock gained 18.5% on a YTD basis and 30.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s surge of 33.7% in 2024 and 39.1% over the past year.

To confirm the recent bullish trend, SCHW has traded consistently above its 50-day moving average since early October and 200-day moving average since mid-October.

Charles Schwab’s stock prices surged 6.1% after the release of its impressive Q3 results on Oct. 15. Driven by healthy net asset gathering and equity market resilience, the company’s total client assets increased by a staggering 26.8% year-over-year, amounting to over $9.9 trillion. This has led to a massive 20.6% year-over-year growth in asset management and administration fees, reaching $1.5 billion. However, the company’s total net revenues grew by a relatively modest 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter to $4.8 billion, due to a dip in interest revenues and bank deposit account fees. Nevertheless, the company has showcased commendable expense discipline which led to a staggering 27.7% year-over-year growth in net income to shareholders, totaling $1.3 billion.

Charles Schwab has lagged behind its peer Morgan Stanley’s (MS) 39.4% gains on a YTD basis and 60.1% returns over the past year.

Among the 21 analysts covering the SCHW stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, the stock is trading above its mean price target of $78.95.

