Charles Schwab Stock Is Up. There's a Price War, but Earnings Were Strong.

Charles Schwab stock rose about 5% as its latest earnings showed that the discount brokerage firm continues to power ahead despite a price war that has driven commissions on trading stocks to zero.

Per-share profits were higher then expected, interest income was less weak than feared, and growth in assets under management was healthy. The stock was trading around $39.67 on Tuesday afternoon.

Schwab (ticker: SCHW) said it earned 70 cents a share in the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 64 cents. The company reported revenue of $2.71 billion, up 5% from $2.58 billion a year ago.

The back story. Shares of Schwab and other discount brokers slid in recent weeks as they announced they were eliminating equity-trading commissions. Fidelity joined the no-commission party last week, leaving Vanguard as the sole major discount broker to continue charging commissions to trade U.S. equities.

Schwab’s revenue from trading has been declining for months and this quarter was no different. The company reported a gain in trading volume for the quarter, but total trading revenue fell 2% from a year earlier to $172 million as revenue per trade declined.

Trading makes up 6% of Schwab’s total revenue. Still, investors worry that the loss of revenue in that area comes at a tough time for the company and for the industry as a whole. Rising interest rates had propped up revenue and profit for brokerage firms, which benefit from reinvesting cash in customers’ brokerage accounts in Treasury debt and other securities, but that income stream is coming under pressure as the Fed cuts rates.

So far, it doesn’t appear to be hurting Schwab badly. Schwab reported net interest revenue of $1.63 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.61 billion in the second quarter. Schwab also reported a slightly higher net interest margin due partly to adjustments in its mix of interest-bearing assets and higher spreads on mortgage-backed securities.

Other areas of its business appear to be holding up well. Schwab reported asset-management revenue of $825 million, up 5% from the prior quarter and 2% higher than in the year-earlier period. Schwab said the gains came from “growing client balances” in money-market funds, advisory fees, and revenue from third-party mutual funds and exchange-traded funds sold via its platform.

Another positive was asset growth. The company reported “core” net new assets of $56.6 billion, up from $53.5 billion a year earlier. That represents a healthy 6% annualized growth rate, indicating that Schwab continues to leverage its scale and resources to bring in new money.

Looking ahead. Competition in the industry is likely to intensify as brokers battle for assets—the key to fee-based revenues—and other streams of cash to recoup the loss of trading commissions. Prices for trading options could be the next front in the battle, along with asset-management and advisory fees and commissions for securities such as bonds and foreign stocks.

Schwab remains highly profitable, but its pretax margins appear to be falling: They declined to 45.6% from 46.1% in the second quarter and 47.3% in the third quarter of 2018, pointed out analyst Richard Repetto of Sandler O’Neill in a note published Tuesday. Schwab is cutting costs, but its operating expenses were 8% higher than in the third quarter of 2018, partly because of severance costs related to job cuts.

Nonetheless, Repetto maintained his Buy rating on the stock and $45 price target. The stock is down 4.2% this year, a better performer than for other brokers. E*Trade Financial (ETFC) is down 8% for the year, and TD Ameritrade (AMTD) has fallen 26%.

Schwab will release updated financial forecasts on Friday.

Write to Daren Fonda at daren.fonda@barrons.com

