Charles Schwab Slides After Reporting Reduction In August Core Net New Assets

(RTTNews) - Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) shares are declining more than 4 percent on Friday morning trade after its total core net new assets across all clients fell to $4.9 billion in August, compared to $43.3 billion a year ago.

Average interest-earning assets were $449.5 billion in August, down 23 percent from August last year.

Currently, shares are at $57.26, down 4.19 percent from the previous close of $59.76 on a volume of 7,692,411.

