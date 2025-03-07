Is Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 868 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCHW's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SCHW has gained about 2.1% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 1.8%. This shows that The Charles Schwab Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY). The stock has returned 16.9% year-to-date.

For BB Seguridade Participacoes SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, The Charles Schwab Corporation belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.3% so far this year, so SCHW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 87-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved -7.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track The Charles Schwab Corporation and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

