Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) reported $6.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.9%. EPS of $1.39 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.1% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36, the EPS surprise was +2.31%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total client assets : $11,903.00 billion versus $11,803.17 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $11,903.00 billion versus $11,803.17 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Net interest margin : 2.9% versus 2.9% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2.9% versus 2.9% estimated by six analysts on average. Clients? Daily Average Trades (DATs) : 8.27 million compared to the 7.79 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 8.27 million compared to the 7.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. Average Interest Earning Assets : $431.14 billion versus $437.45 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $431.14 billion versus $437.45 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net Revenues- Net interest revenue : $3.17 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.3%.

: $3.17 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.3%. Net Revenues- Other : $127 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $159.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.4%.

: $127 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $159.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.4%. Net Revenues- Bank deposit account fees : $238 million compared to the $242.78 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

: $238 million compared to the $242.78 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Net Revenues- Asset management and administration fees : $1.73 billion compared to the $1.7 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.

: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.7 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year. Net Revenues- Trading revenue : $1.07 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change.

: $1.07 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change. Net Revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Schwab money market funds : $465 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $462.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%.

: $465 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $462.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%. Net Revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Schwab equity and bond funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and collective trust funds (CTFs) : $140 million versus $141.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.

: $140 million versus $141.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change. Net Revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Mutual Fund OneSource and other no-transaction-fee funds: $267 million compared to the $269.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.

Here is how Charles Schwab performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Charles Schwab have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

