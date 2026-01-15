Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 34.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.3 billion, increasing 18.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Charles Schwab metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Net interest revenue' to reach $3.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +23.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Other' reaching $159.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Bank deposit account fees' will reach $240.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Asset management and administration fees' to come in at $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total client assets' will reach $11803.17 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10101.30 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Clients? Daily Average Trades (DATs)' at 7.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.31 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Interest Earning Assets' should arrive at $434.32 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $426.44 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Client Assets - Total managed investing solutions' stands at $811.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $698.18 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Client Assets - Mutual Fund OneSource and other no-transaction-fee funds' will likely reach $471.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $363.02 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Client Assets - Schwab equity and bond funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and collective trust funds (CTFs)' should come in at $767.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $647.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Client Assets - Schwab money market funds' will reach $680.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $580.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net new client assets' of $133.72 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $108.40 billion in the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab shares have witnessed a change of +5.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SCHW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

