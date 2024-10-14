Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. Revenues are expected to be $4.8 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Charles Schwab metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Other' should come in at $170.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Bank deposit account fees' of $153.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Net interest revenue' to come in at $2.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees' to reach $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total client assets' stands at $9,713.57 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7,824.5 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Clients daily average trades - Total' will reach 5,601.96 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.22 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Interest Earning Assets' will reach $418.61 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $453.76 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Client Assets - Total advice Solutions' reaching $669.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $566.26 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Client Assets - Mutual Fund OneSource and other non-transaction fee funds' will reach $352.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $255.04 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Client Assets - Schwab equity and bond funds, ETFs and collective trust funds (CTFs)' at $598.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $485.33 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Client Assets - Schwab money market funds' should arrive at $547.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $414.07 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net new client assets' will likely reach $92.38 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.2 billion.



Shares of Charles Schwab have demonstrated returns of +9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SCHW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

