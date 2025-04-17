Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) reported revenue of $5.6 billion, up 18.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.52 billion, representing a surprise of +1.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Charles Schwab performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total client assets : $9,929.7 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $10,139.62 billion.

: $9,929.7 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $10,139.62 billion. Net interest margin : 2.5% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2.5% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Clients daily average trades - Total : 7.39 million compared to the 6.78 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 7.39 million compared to the 6.78 million average estimate based on five analysts. Average Interest Earning Assets : $427.27 billion compared to the $426.55 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $427.27 billion compared to the $426.55 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net revenues- Net interest revenue : $2.71 billion versus $2.62 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change.

: $2.71 billion versus $2.62 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change. Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees : $1.53 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.

: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year. Net revenues- Other : $210 million compared to the $176.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.1% year over year.

: $210 million compared to the $176.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.1% year over year. Net revenues- Bank deposit account fees : $245 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $255.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%.

: $245 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $255.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%. Net revenues- Trading revenue : $908 million compared to the $919.52 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

: $908 million compared to the $919.52 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Mutual Fund OneSource and other non-transaction fee funds : $222 million versus $216.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.

: $222 million versus $216.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change. Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Schwab equity and bond funds, ETFs and collective trust funds (CTFs) : $122 million versus $126.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.

: $122 million versus $126.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change. Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Schwab money market funds: $418 million versus $410.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.4% change.

Shares of Charles Schwab have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

