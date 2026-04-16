Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) reported $6.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.8%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39, the EPS surprise was +2.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total client assets : $11,767.90 billion versus $11,883.93 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $11,767.90 billion versus $11,883.93 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Average Interest Earning Assets : $437.68 billion compared to the $436.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $437.68 billion compared to the $436.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Average Client Assets - Schwab equity and bond funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and collective trust funds (CTFs) : $818.32 million versus $789.87 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $818.32 million versus $789.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Average Client Assets - Mutual Fund OneSource and other no-transaction-fee funds : $443.3 million versus $457.58 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $443.3 million versus $457.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Revenues- Other : $195 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $188.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.

: $195 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $188.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%. Net Revenues- Bank deposit account fees : $295 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $277.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%.

: $295 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $277.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%. Net Revenues- Net interest revenue : $3.14 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.

: $3.14 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change. Net Revenues- Asset management and administration fees : $1.76 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.

: $1.76 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change. Net Revenues- Trading revenue : $1.09 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year.

: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year. Net Revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Schwab money market funds : $468 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $478.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.

: $468 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $478.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%. Net Revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Schwab equity and bond funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and collective trust funds (CTFs) : $146 million compared to the $144.4 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.

: $146 million compared to the $144.4 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year. Net Revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Mutual Fund OneSource and other no-transaction-fee funds: $262 million versus $263.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.

Here is how Charles Schwab performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Charles Schwab here>>>

Shares of Charles Schwab have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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