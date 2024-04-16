Charles Schwab (SCHW) Price Target Increased by 7.34% to 78.77

The average one-year price target for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) has been revised to 78.77 / share. This is an increase of 7.34% from the prior estimate of 73.39 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 to a high of 96.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.80% from the latest reported closing price of 73.07 / share.

Charles Schwab Declares $0.25 Dividend

On January 24, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024 received the payment on February 23, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $73.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.46%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2969 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles Schwab. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW is 0.60%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 1,751,876K shares. The put/call ratio of SCHW is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 226,068K shares representing 12.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225,966K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 86,422K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,240K shares, representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 30.59% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 69,360K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,991K shares, representing an increase of 25.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 53.29% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 57,921K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,922K shares, representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 25.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,499K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,843K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles Schwab believes in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. The company has a history of challenging the status quo in its industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing its clients' goals with passion and integrity.

