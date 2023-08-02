Charles Schwab (SCHW) Price Target Increased by 12.76% to 77.08

The average one-year price target for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) has been revised to 77.08 / share. This is an increase of 12.76% from the prior estimate of 68.36 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.57 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.62% from the latest reported closing price of 66.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2964 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles Schwab. This is an increase of 176 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW is 0.56%, a decrease of 26.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.62% to 1,710,130K shares. The put/call ratio of SCHW is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 225,934K shares representing 12.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225,995K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 31.49% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 78,462K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,429K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 36.65% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 52,450K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,614K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 36.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,782K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,920K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 40.84% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,880K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,880K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 38.52% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles Schwab believes in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. The company has a history of challenging the status quo in its industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing its clients' goals with passion and integrity.

