Charles Schwab (SCHW) January Metrics Record Stable Results

The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW has released the monthly activity report for January 2020, which shows decent results compared with the prior month. Net new assets of $20.9 billion plunged 31% from the previous month. Nonetheless, it improved 38% year over year.



Total client assets came in at $4.1 trillion, in line with the prior month but up 18% from the year-ago month. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $2.11 trillion, in line with the prior month but up 17% year over year.



Schwab’s average interest earning assets were $279.4 billion at the end of January, up 2% from December 2019 and 1% from January 2019. The company opened 167,000 new brokerage accounts in the reported month, up 2% sequentially and 27% year on year.



Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 12.4 million at the end of January, up 1% sequentially and 7% from the year-ago month. Further, client’s banking accounts were 1.4 million, rising 1% from December 2019 and 7% from January 2019. The number of retirement-plan participants was down 1% from the prior-month level but up 3% year on year to 1.7 million.



Performance of Other Investment Brokers



E*TRADE Financial ETFC has also reported a rise in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) for January. According to its monthly-market activity, the company’s DARTs came in at 463,739, jumping 31% from the previous month and 68% year over year. Notably, derivatives comprised 33% of DARTs in January.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released its Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for January. Total client DARTs were 1,019,000, up 32% from December 2019 and 20% from January 2019. On an annualized basis, the company recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer accounts of 329,000. This reflects a rise of 30% sequentially and 3% year over year.



Upcoming Release



LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA is likely to report monthly metrics information soon.



