News & Insights

Markets
SCHW

Charles Schwab Rises On Better-than-expected Q2 Results

July 18, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of financial services company The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) are rising more than 12% Tuesday morning after reporting second-quarter results above analysts' view.

Profit in the second quarter, on an adjusted basis, was $1.494 billion or $0.75 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.71 per share.

Net profit declined to 1.294 billion or $0.64 per share from $1.793 billion or $0.87 per share last year.

Quarterly revenue decreased to $4.656 billion from $5.093 billion in the previous year, but beat the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion.

SCHW, currently at $65.11, has traded in the range of $45.00 - $86.63 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.