Charles Schwab Reveals Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.977 billion, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $1.211 billion, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Charles Schwab reported adjusted earnings of $2.073 billion or $1.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.8% to $5.851 billion from $4.690 billion last year.

Charles Schwab earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.977 Bln. vs. $1.211 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.08 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $5.851 Bln vs. $4.690 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.