Charles Schwab To Repurchase Up To $20 Bln Of Stock

(RTTNews) - Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) announced that its board authorized additional repurchases of the company's common stock and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable August 22, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025 the Share Repurchase Program had approximately $6.9 billion of share repurchases remaining under a prior authorization. The Board's decision today has replaced this authorization with approval to repurchase a total of $20 billion of its common stock.

