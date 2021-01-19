Markets
Charles Schwab Q4 Profit Rises, Results Beat View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) reported Tuesday that its net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter rose to $1.05 billion from $801 million in the year-ago period. However, earnings per share declined to $0.57 from $0.62 last year on higher number of weighted-average shares outstanding.

The company's financial results include TD Ameritrade from closing on October 6, 2020 forward, as well as certain acquisition and integration-related costs and the amortization of acquired intangibles.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.74 per share, compared to $0.63 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total net revenues for the quarter grew 60 percent to $4.18 billion from $2.61 billion in the prior-year quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter on revenues of $4.11 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

