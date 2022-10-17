Charles Schwab Q3 Profit Rises 32%; Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Financial services firm Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) reported Monday that net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter grew to $2.02 billion or $0.99 per share from $1.53 billion or $0.74 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.10 per share, compared to $0.84 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter grew 20 percent to $5.50 billion from $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.05 per share on revenues of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.