Markets
SCHW

Charles Schwab Q1 Results Up; Top Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bank and brokerage firm The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) on Thursday reported higher first-quarter earnings, helped by good growth across diversified revenue streams. The company's quarterly results came in above market expectations.

The company posted first-quarter net income of $1.38 billion or $0.73 per share, higher than $757 million or $0.58 per share in the prior-year period.

Adjusted net income soared 104 percent to $1.7 billion from $827 million in the same period last year. On a per share basis, adjusted earnings were up 38 percent to $0.84 from $0.61 in the comparable quarter a year ago.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude one-time items.

Quarterly revenues climbed 80 percent to $4.71 billion from $2.62 billion in the corresponding period last year, while 13 analysts were looking for revenues of $4.6 billion in the period.

Commenting on the results, CFO Peter Crawford said, "Schwab's strong financial performance in early 2021 reflects the power of our diversified revenue streams."

The company's net interest revenues rose 22 percent to $1.91 billion from $1.57 billion in the previous-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCHW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular