News & Insights

US Markets
SCHW

Charles Schwab posts profit beat on robust asset management growth, shares rise

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 16, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Updates with shares in paragraph 2

Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. brokerage firm Charles Schwab SCHW.N posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on Monday as strength in asset management fees softened the blow from a fall in its net interest revenue.

Charles Schwab's shares surged 6.2%, to $54.49, set for their best day in nearly three months, if gains hold.

The company relies primarily on clients' uninvested cash to fund its interest-earning businesses - like the purchase of fixed-income assets and lending.

Inflows into the company's funds boosted asset management and administration fees by nearly 17%, to $1.22 billion.

However, it is among various financial firms facing a drop in customer deposits as clients have been reallocating their cash to alternatives with better returns to make the most of a high-interest-rate environment.

Drops in deposits have drained firms like Charles Schwab of a cheap source of funding, forcing them to either raise new capital or cut costs.

The Westlake, Texas-based company had said in August it would lay off staff and close or downsize some corporate offices as part of its cost-cutting plans.

Charles Schwab's net interest revenue tumbled 23.5%, to $2.24 billion in the third quarter, reflecting the impact of client allocation decisions within a higher-interest-rate environment, it said.

Its quarterly revenue dropped 16.2%, to $4.61 billion, compared to the same quarter last year, missing analysts' average estimate of $4.63 billion, according to LSEG data.

Excluding one-time costs, Charles Schwab's profit fell 31% year-over-year, to $1.52 billion, or 77 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30. Analysts had expected 74 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.