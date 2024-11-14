News & Insights

Charles Schwab Posts Monthly Activity Report - Quick Facts

November 14, 2024 — 08:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report. Total client assets were $9.85 trillion as of month-end October, up 29% from October 2023 and down 1% compared to September 2024.

For the month of October 2024, core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $24.6 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $21.0 billion.

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a provider of financial services, with 36.1 million active brokerage accounts, 5.4 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.0 million banking accounts, and $9.85 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2024.

