Charles Schwab Invests In Wealth.com

(RTTNews) - The Charles Schwab (SCHW) said it has made a minority investment in Wealth.com. The terms of the investment have not been disclosed. As an extension of the strategic investment, the companies are developing opportunities to offer access to Wealth.com's estate planning tools to Schwab's clients.

Rick Wurster, CEO of Charles Schwab, said: "Wealth.com is an important first step in building out a support ecosystem for our advisor clients as they respond to investors' needs, while also providing a scalable and easy-to-use solution for our retail clients to meet more of their financial needs at Charles Schwab."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.