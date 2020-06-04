Charles Schwab gets DOJ approval to buy TD Ameritrade

June 4 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N said on Thursday it has received anti-trust approval from the Department of Justice for its purchase of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.O.

Charles Schwab last November agreed to buy TD Ameritrade in an all-stock deal valued at $26 billion. The merger could create a brokerage giant in a market that has been ravaged by price wars.

CNBC first reported the news on Thursday.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in New Delhi; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.