US Markets
SCHW

Charles Schwab gets DOJ approval to buy TD Ameritrade

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Charles Schwab Corp said on Thursday it has received anti-trust approval from the Department of Justice for its purchase of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

June 4 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N said on Thursday it has received anti-trust approval from the Department of Justice for its purchase of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.O.

Charles Schwab last November agreed to buy TD Ameritrade in an all-stock deal valued at $26 billion. The merger could create a brokerage giant in a market that has been ravaged by price wars.

CNBC first reported the news on Thursday.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in New Delhi; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCHW AMTD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular