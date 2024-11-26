Charles Schwab CRO Murtagh sells 12,739 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Charles Schwab (SCHW) chief risk officer Nigel Murtagh disclosed the sale of 12,739 common shares of the company on November 22 at a price of $81.1659 per share.
