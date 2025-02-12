The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.372 on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:
In Wednesday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are down about 0.9%.
