SCHW.PRD

The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

February 12, 2025 — 01:44 pm EST

On 2/14/25, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.372, payable on 3/3/25. As a percentage of SCHW.PRD's recent share price of $25.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of SCHW.PRD to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when SCHW.PRD shares open for trading on 2/14/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.86%, which compares to an average yield of 6.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW.PRD shares, versus SCHW:

Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.372 on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Wednesday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are down about 0.9%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
