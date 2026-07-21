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The Charles Schwab Corporation Reveals Increase In Q2 Profit

July 21, 2026 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.681 billion, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $1.977 billion, or $1.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Charles Schwab Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.811 billion or $1.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $7.072 billion from $5.851 billion last year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.681 Bln. vs. $1.977 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $7.072 Bln vs. $5.851 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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