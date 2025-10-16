The Charles Schwab Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.277 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $1.299 billion, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Charles Schwab Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.375 billion or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.6% to $6.135 billion from $4.847 billion last year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.277 Bln. vs. $1.299 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $6.135 Bln vs. $4.847 Bln last year.

