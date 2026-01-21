The Charles Schwab Corporation Announces Increase In Q4 Profit

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.367 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $1.717 billion, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Charles Schwab Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.464 billion or $1.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.9% to $6.336 billion from $5.329 billion last year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.367 Bln. vs. $1.717 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $6.336 Bln vs. $5.329 Bln last year.

